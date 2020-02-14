Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,469 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of L traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. 274,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after buying an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,066,000 after buying an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

