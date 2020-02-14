Jonathan W. Witter Sells 35,325 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 941,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,136. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

