Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

JLL opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,041,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

