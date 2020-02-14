Joule Trading Down 9.1% This Week (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $71,193.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joule has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

