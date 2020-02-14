JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €165.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

WDI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €181.00 ($210.46).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €141.75 ($164.83) on Friday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is €125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.90.

Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

