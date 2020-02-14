JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €42.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.31 ($63.15).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.50 ($40.12). The company had a trading volume of 5,356,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.47. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.