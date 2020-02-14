JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,067 ($27.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,906.62. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

