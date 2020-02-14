JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,425

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,668.67 ($21.95).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,430.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.76.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

