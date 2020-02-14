JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is BMT Investment Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

BMT Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of BMT Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.