JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

