JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 8,500 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,405 ($97.41) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,668.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,328.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

