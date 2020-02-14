JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $80.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Masonite International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

