Just Eat (LON:JE) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Just Eat to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

LON:JE remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 866.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 763.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

