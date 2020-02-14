Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given New $97.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Kadant stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.25. 472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,870. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,391 shares of company stock worth $6,091,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kadant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 714.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

