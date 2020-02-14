Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

