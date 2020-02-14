KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.76% of KAR Auction Services worth $105,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 755,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NYSE:KAR opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

