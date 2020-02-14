Karen Valentine Sells 4,473 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $156,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50.

NASDAQ CNST traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 375,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 6.93. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNST shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.