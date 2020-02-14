Kava Market Capitalization Reaches $5.19 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00011626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,810 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

