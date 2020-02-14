Kcash Market Cap Hits $3.28 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

