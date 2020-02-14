Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Posts Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

KELYB stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.50. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KELYB shares. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

