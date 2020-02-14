Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 128,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

