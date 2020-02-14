Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €595.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €595.00 ($691.86) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €601.00 ($698.84).

EPA:KER opened at €581.60 ($676.28) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of €582.86 and a 200-day moving average of €513.90.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

