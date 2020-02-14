Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €630.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €630.00 ($732.56) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €680.00 ($790.70) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €601.00 ($698.84).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €581.60 ($676.28) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €582.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €513.90. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

