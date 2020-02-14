KeyCorp Weighs in on Masco Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Masco by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

