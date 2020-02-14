Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,592 ($20.94) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

