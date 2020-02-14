Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.91 on Friday, reaching C$21.91. The company had a trading volume of 446,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$17.19 and a 1 year high of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.83. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.