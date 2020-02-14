Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.88.

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.91 on Friday, reaching C$21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.83. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$17.19 and a 52 week high of C$21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

