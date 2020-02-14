Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.74 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

