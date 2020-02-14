Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.