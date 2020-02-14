Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. The company has a market cap of $521.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.05.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

