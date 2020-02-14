Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Korn Ferry worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

