Krios (KRI) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Krios has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.03473080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00250670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

