Kryll Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $6,303.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, Kryll has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,480,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.