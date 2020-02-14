Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 144,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,890. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $1,157,591.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,945,591.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,180 shares of company stock worth $3,052,469. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.