L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

LRLCY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $58.89. 55,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,280. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

