L.P. Agi-T Purchases 64,000 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director L.P. Agi-T bought 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.00. 2,010,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,054. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

