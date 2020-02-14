Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $35,436.12 in Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark S. Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Mark S. Schroeder sold 108 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $19,654.92.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $195.28. 624,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,471. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

