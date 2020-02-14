Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $194.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,624,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 57.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $120,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

