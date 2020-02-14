Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $31,765.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

