LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LanaCoin has a market cap of $143,088.00 and $2.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,392,534,779 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

