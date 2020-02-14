Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 830 ($10.92). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 733.83 ($9.65).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 793.50 ($10.44) on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 601 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 762.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 724.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7,935.00.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

