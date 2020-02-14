Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 733.83 ($9.65).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 793.50 ($10.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 762.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 724.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7,935.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 601 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.