LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

