LATOKEN Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OKEx. LATOKEN has a market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $13,966.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.