Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,921.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

