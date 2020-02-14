Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lawson Products by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2,825.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 11,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

