Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Leidos worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Leidos by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Leidos by 354.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $112.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.