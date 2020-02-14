LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $955.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003023 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.