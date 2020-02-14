Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Liberty Media Formula One Series A earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $351,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $5,726,578.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,226 shares of company stock valued at $38,796,981 over the last quarter.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

