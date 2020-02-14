Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Cut to $12.50

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

